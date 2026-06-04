Moscow Metro to Add More Than 30 New Stations by 2033

Moscow will significantly expand its metro network over the next seven years, adding more than 30 new stations and over 80 kilometers of rail lines. The ambitious program forms part of the city's long-term strategy to improve transport accessibility and accommodate the growing needs of one of Europe's largest metropolitan areas.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Moscow metro

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov announced the plans during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, noting that tunnel construction is already underway, with 12 tunnel-boring machines operating simultaneously across multiple sections of the network.

Moscow Metro Expansion Timeline Through 2030

According to city authorities, several major projects will come online over the coming years.

In 2026, Moscow will open the first section of the Rublyovo-Arkhangelskaya Line, connecting Delovoy Tsentr and Bulvar Generala Karbysheva stations.

The second section, extending from Bulvar Generala Karbysheva to Novorizhskaya, is scheduled for completion in 2027.

In 2028, construction work will conclude on the new Golyanovo station, while the ZIL–Kuryanovo section of the Biryulyovskaya Line will also enter service.

The following year will see the opening of the Kuryanovo–Biryulyovo section of the Biryulyovskaya Line and the Novomoskovskaya–Troitsk segment of the Troitskaya Line.

In 2030, passengers will gain access to Dostoevskaya station on the Circle Line and Yuzhny Port station on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya Line.

One of the World's Largest Urban Transport Systems Continues to Grow

Moscow already operates one of the most extensive public transportation networks in the world. The metro system serves millions of passengers every day and forms the backbone of the capital's integrated transport infrastructure, which also includes the Moscow Central Circle (MCC), the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD), an extensive bus network, electric buses, trams, and suburban rail services.

Over the past decade, Moscow has carried out one of the largest urban transport modernization programs in Europe. Dozens of new metro stations have opened since 2010, dramatically improving connectivity between residential districts, business centers, and key transport hubs.

Officials estimate that the latest expansion program will effectively double the metro's length compared with its 2010 footprint. The new lines will reduce travel times, ease congestion on existing routes, and improve access to developing residential areas in the southwest, southeast, and western parts of the city.

The continued expansion of the metro remains central to Moscow's broader strategy of encouraging public transportation use, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting sustainable urban growth.

Once completed, the new infrastructure will provide millions of residents with faster and more convenient travel options while reinforcing Moscow's position as one of the world's leading cities for public transport accessibility.