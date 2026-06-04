Russian Messenger Max Disappears From Apple App Store, Users Report Notification Issues

The Russian messaging platform Max has disappeared from Apple's App Store, prompting its developers to seek clarification from Apple while assuring users that the service continues to operate normally.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Thom Bradley is licensed under Free An iPhone closeup

According to VK's press service, the application will continue to function as usual on devices where it has already been installed.

"The Max team has submitted a request for clarification to Apple and is working on a prompt solution to the issue,” the company said.

App Remains Available Through Other Platforms

Although users can no longer download Max from the App Store, the messenger remains available through several alternative app marketplaces, including RuStore, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Samsung Store, Xiaomi Store, Vivo Store, and the official Max website.

The removal affects new installations on iPhones and iPads, while existing users can continue using the service.

iPhone Users Face Notification Restrictions

Representatives of the platform warned that some users may encounter limitations following the application's removal from the App Store.

"Due to Max being excluded from the App Store, notifications about new messages and calls will no longer be delivered to your smartphone,” platform representatives said.

Despite the notification issue, messages will continue to arrive, and all messenger functions remain available. Users were advised to open the application periodically to check for new messages and calls.

Technology publication CNews reported that Max disappeared from the App Store at approximately 9:00 p. m. Moscow time on June 3. Since then, users have been unable to install the application on iPhone and iPad devices.

iPhone owners also reported that incoming message and call notifications stopped appearing. To see new activity, users must manually open the application. Android users have not reported similar problems.

Apple has not commented on the situation.

Russian Officials Express Confidence in the Platform's Future

Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev said he could not explain why Max had been removed from the App Store.

"At the same time, let me remind you that the application's daily audience already exceeds 60 million people, and approximately 25 to 30 percent of them use devices running iOS,” he said.

According to Interfax, Shadayev described it as a troubling sign that global technology companies can demonstrate their market power by imposing such restrictions and instantly depriving users of access to services they have become accustomed to using.

"Everything will be fine with it, I am confident. We will find a solution,” Shadayev said.

The national messenger Max first appeared in App Store, RuStore, and Google Play in March 2025. In June, authorities added it to Russia's software registry and later approved it as a platform combining messaging services, government digital services, digital identity functions, and communication channels with public authorities and educational institutions.

Earlier, Cloudflare, a leading hosting provider, flagged the domain of the Max messenger as spyware.

Max's press service stated that Cloudflare's classification "was caused by an incorrect interpretation of request headers to the standard web analytics services of the max.ru website."