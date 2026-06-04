Psychologist Settles the Debate Over Who Should Pay on a Date

A leading psychologist says the long-running debate over who should pay on a date has a simple answer: the person who extends the invitation should cover the costs.

Photo: Own work by Petr Yermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A woman and a man on a date

In a conversation with RIAМО, Doctor of Psychological Sciences Dmitry Yagudin said a straightforward rule remains the best guide in modern dating etiquette: whoever initiates the meeting should pay.

The Inviter Should Cover the Bill

"If a man invites a woman, then the financial responsibility is his,” Yagudin said.

He noted that women increasingly take the initiative in dating and that there is nothing unusual about that. In such cases, the same principle applies.

"If a woman invites a man — and this happens today, as women show initiative and make their own choices — then if you are the one initiating the meeting, naturally, you should pay. Alternatively, this should be discussed in advance,” the psychologist explained.

According to Yagudin, when two people arrange to meet by mutual agreement without a clear invitation from either side, it is perfectly normal for each person to pay for themselves.

At the same time, a man may choose to pay as a gesture of attention rather than out of obligation, he added.

What About Taxi Costs?

Yagudin also addressed the question of transportation expenses.

He said that each person should normally pay for their own taxi to the meeting place. However, exceptions may apply.

If a man chooses an inconvenient location, schedules the meeting at a late hour, or specifically says, "I'll order you a taxi,” then it is logical for him to cover the cost of the ride.

Couples Increasingly Prefer Everyday Activities Together

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by the Rodina Group and reviewed by Gazeta.Ru found that most couples believe shared household activities can bring partners closer together just as effectively as traditional dates.

According to the study, 58% of respondents said everyday tasks can strengthen romantic relationships. Nearly half of the couples surveyed, 41%, said they would rather shop for groceries and cook together at home than enjoy a candlelit dinner at a restaurant.