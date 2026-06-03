Russian Folk Star Babushkas Dance Next to Humanoid Robots at SPIEF

The folk ensemble Buranovskiye Babushki performed alongside a humanoid robot named Matilda during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), creating one of the event's most unusual and memorable moments.

Forum organizers introduced two robots to the members of the ensemble during the event. After learning that one of the machines was named Matilda, the performers invited their mechanical companion to dance with them.

Robot Matilda Joins the Folk Ensemble

The robot accepted the invitation, and the spontaneous performance quickly attracted attention from forum participants. The encounter combined traditional Russian folk culture with modern technology, reflecting one of the themes frequently discussed at SPIEF — the interaction between innovation and society.

The lighthearted moment became a popular attraction at the forum, where business leaders, government officials, and technology companies gathered to discuss economic development and emerging technologies.

From Udmurt Folk Music to Eurovision Fame

Buranovskiye Babushki is a Russian folk music group known for performing popular songs by well-known artists in the Udmurt language. The ensemble consists of People's Artists of the Udmurt Republic and has earned widespread recognition both in Russia and abroad.

The group represented Russia at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Party for Everybody." Their energetic performance captured international attention and secured second place in the competition, making them one of the most memorable acts in Eurovision history.

More than a decade later, the ensemble continues to attract audiences with its distinctive blend of folk traditions, humor, and stage charisma — this time with the unexpected assistance of a robotic dance partner named Matilda.