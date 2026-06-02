Russian Fishermen Battle Giant Mako Shark for Nearly Five Hours in the Sea of Japan

A group of Russian fishermen endured an exhausting four-and-a-half-hour struggle with a giant mako shark before finally pulling the predator aboard their vessel in the Sea of Japan.

The dramatic catch was captured on video and later shared on social media, where footage showed the fishermen battling the powerful fish as it repeatedly resisted their efforts to bring it closer to the boat.

Despite the shark's strength and endurance, the crew eventually succeeded in landing the animal after hours of effort.

Mako Shark Attacked Tuna During the Catch

Additional footage circulating online revealed the aftermath of the encounter. According to reports, the fishermen initially hooked a tuna and did not expect to encounter a dangerous predator.

At some point during the struggle, the mako shark became attached to the hooked fish and began feeding on it.

By the time the shark reached the boat, it had already consumed the entire rear portion of the tuna, leaving only part of the fish intact.

The incident highlighted both the hunting instincts and the remarkable power of one of the ocean's most formidable predators.

One of the Fastest Sharks in the World

Marine experts consider the shortfin mako shark among the fastest and most aggressive predatory fish in the world's oceans.

The species can reportedly reach speeds of up to 74 kilometers per hour during pursuit and often performs explosive bursts of acceleration while hunting.

Mako sharks are also known for their spectacular leaps, sometimes launching themselves as high as six meters above the water in pursuit of prey.

Because of their speed, strength, and unpredictable behavior, experts regard them as potentially dangerous to humans.

Tuna Fishing Expands in Russia's Far East

The encounter comes as commercial and recreational tuna fishing gains momentum in Russia's Primorye region.

Fishermen operating near Vladivostok have recently reported catching exceptionally large tuna, with some specimens weighing up to 200 kilograms.

The growing number of catches has fueled discussions about the future development of a larger tuna fishing industry along Russia's Pacific coast.