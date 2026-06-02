More Than 46,000 Russian Women Chose Not to Have Abortions After Counseling

More than 46,000 women in Russia chose not to undergo abortions in 2025 after receiving pre-abortion counseling, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during an international congress.

Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gynecologist

According to the minister, counseling programs played a significant role in helping women reconsider their decisions and continue their pregnancies.

Murashko presented the figures while outlining the results of the country's broader reproductive health initiatives and demographic support measures.

The minister reported that more than 7.2 million men and 8.9 million women between the ages of 18 and 49 underwent medical examinations focused on reproductive health during the past year.

The screenings formed part of Russia's ongoing efforts to identify reproductive health issues at an early stage and improve access to medical care for people planning to start or expand their families.

Officials view preventive healthcare and fertility support programs as important tools for addressing long-term demographic challenges.

Murashko also noted the growing role of assisted reproductive technologies in helping families have children.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 32,000 children were born in Russia with the help of fertility treatments and related reproductive technologies during the reporting period.

The government continues to expand support for fertility programs as part of broader measures aimed at improving population growth and family welfare.

Private Clinics Continue to Scale Back Abortion Services

Since the beginning of 2025, a number of private medical clinics across Russia have stopped providing abortion services.

In March, all private clinics in the Sverdlovsk Region reportedly withdrew the procedure from their list of services.

At the same time, representatives of the Federation Council have stated that Russia does not plan to introduce a complete nationwide ban on abortions.

The issue remains part of an ongoing public discussion that balances demographic policy goals, healthcare access, and reproductive rights.