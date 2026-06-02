Summer Starts With Snowfall as Siberian Region Turns White Overnight

Residents of Russia's Trans-Baikal Territory woke up to winter-like conditions after a heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the region on the second day of summer.

The snowfall struck the city of Petrovsk-Zabaykalsky, where roads, buildings, and open spaces quickly disappeared under a fresh layer of snow. The sudden weather change significantly reduced visibility and created difficult driving conditions.

Forecasters warned that freezing temperatures could soon spread into neighboring Buryatia as the cold air mass continues moving across eastern Siberia.

Rare June Snowstorm Surprises Residents

While snowfall is not unheard of in some parts of Siberia during late spring, heavy snow in early June remains highly unusual and caught many residents by surprise.

Videos and photographs shared online showed snow-covered streets and landscapes that looked more typical of winter than the beginning of summer.

The event adds to a growing list of extreme weather episodes that have affected several Russian regions in recent weeks.

Severe Weather Impacts Multiple Regions

Just days before the start of summer, snowfall also swept across parts of Russia's Far East, covering areas of Kamchatka, Yakutia, and Khabarovsk Territory.

Meanwhile, severe hailstorms caused significant damage in other parts of the country. In late May, powerful hail struck southern districts of the Moscow region before moving into the capital itself.

Stavropol Territory also experienced intense hailstorms near the end of spring. In some locations, hail accumulated into drifts resembling snowbanks.

Local residents reported hailstones as large as chicken eggs. The storm damaged roofs, vehicles, and power lines, leaving behind widespread destruction.

Meteorologists continue to monitor the unusual weather patterns as several regions face rapidly changing conditions despite the arrival of summer.