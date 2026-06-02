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Surgeons Remove Ovarian Cyst Containing Teeth From 19-Year-Old Woman

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Surgeons in the city of Lipetsk have successfully removed a dermoid ovarian cyst containing fully formed teeth from a 19-year-old patient, according to Russia's Ministry of Health.

Surgeons working
Photo: mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Moscow Department of Health, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Surgeons working

Doctors discovered the unusual growth during a medical examination and diagnosed it as a dermoid ovarian cyst, a benign tumor that develops from embryonic cells during fetal development.

Medical specialists explained that these cells can become trapped in abnormal locations before birth. As a result, the cyst may gradually develop a variety of tissues, including skin, hair, sebaceous glands, and even tooth enamel.

The patient underwent surgery without complications. After surgeons removed and opened the cyst, they found several fully developed teeth inside. Doctors later discharged the patient from the hospital, and she is reportedly recovering well.

What Is a Dermoid Ovarian Cyst?

A dermoid ovarian cyst is one of the most common benign ovarian tumors found in girls and women of reproductive age. The condition begins to form during fetal development and often remains undetected for many years.

These cysts typically grow very slowly and frequently cause no symptoms. In many cases, doctors discover them incidentally during routine ultrasound examinations performed for unrelated reasons.

Unlike some other ovarian conditions, dermoid cysts generally do not affect ovarian function. They do not alter the menstrual cycle, interfere with fertilization, or cause infertility.

Symptoms and When to Seek Medical Attention

Although a dermoid cyst may remain stable throughout life, hormonal changes can sometimes trigger more rapid growth. This often occurs during adolescence, pregnancy, or the years leading up to menopause.

As the cyst enlarges, it can cause discomfort and prompt a woman to seek medical advice. Common symptoms include persistent lower abdominal pain unrelated to menstruation, constipation, or increased urinary frequency due to pressure on surrounding organs.

When patients report these symptoms, gynecologists may recommend imaging studies and additional examinations to determine the size of the cyst and decide whether treatment is necessary.

While most dermoid ovarian cysts remain harmless, larger growths may require surgical removal to prevent complications and relieve symptoms.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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