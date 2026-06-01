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Cracked Highway Near Moscow Raises Concerns Over Soviet-Era Radioactive Burial Ground

Society

Residents of the Moscow region have expressed concern after reports of ground movement and road damage near a former Soviet-era radioactive waste disposal site.

Cracked asphalt road
Photo: unsplash.com by Anastasia R. is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cracked asphalt road

According to reports, a large crack appeared on Domodedovo Highway in late May. Within a day, part of the roadway began to collapse.

The affected area lies near an old landfill where radioactive waste containing thorium was reportedly buried during the Soviet period.

Residents Fear Environmental Consequences

The situation has alarmed residents of Kuchino and Shcherbinka, who worry that continued erosion could expose hazardous materials buried at the site.

Local concerns focus on the possibility that contaminants could eventually reach the Kanapelka River, which nearby farmers use as a water source for livestock.

According to residents, years of construction waste dumping may have destabilized the ground.

They claim that under the guise of land reclamation, large volumes of waste were transported to the landfill over an extended period.

Some locals also believe that unidentified individuals may have attempted to excavate parts of the site several years ago in search of non-ferrous metals.

Authorities Say Site Meets Regulatory Requirements

Residents have submitted complaints to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor's office, requesting a thorough review of the situation.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Moscow Region stated that the landfill operates legally and possesses the required licenses and environmental approvals.

Officials also noted that an inspection conducted in February 2025 found no evidence that the radioactive burial site had been disturbed or opened.

Authorities have not reported any confirmed release of hazardous substances from the area.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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