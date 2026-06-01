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Russian Influencer Exposes Fake Vogue Publication After Photoshoot

Society

Russian blogger and actress Nastya Fedko, who previously attracted attention with appearances at the Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards, has revealed that a recent magazine feature she believed was published by Vogue turned out to be fake.

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Fedko shared details of the incident with followers through her Telegram channel.

According to the influencer, photographs from the photoshoot that she later posted on her Instagram account were linked to a publication that does not actually exist.

Followers Exposed the Alleged Magazine Feature

Fedko explained that a Manhattan-based cosmetic clinic where she underwent facial treatments offered her the opportunity to participate in a professional photoshoot.

After the session, organizers informed her that the images and accompanying article had been published on the website of what was presented as a Swedish edition of Vogue.

However, after she shared the news with her followers, many fans contacted her to point out that no official version of the publication existed.

"I never expected something like this could happen at such a level within the American industry,” Fedko said.

PR Agency Attempts to Resolve the Situation

Following the controversy, the clinic and the public relations agency that arranged the placement of the photos have reportedly begun efforts to resolve the dispute with the influencer.

According to Fedko, the agency is now trying to compensate for the situation by securing publication of the same photoshoot and article in a larger American magazine.

"The PR company is trying to make up for its mistake by placing this publication in a major U. S. magazine. But it is disappointing because it will be the same photoshoot and the same article. The publication will probably be bigger, but it will not have the same public impact,” she explained.

Fedko also apologized to her audience and stressed that she would never intentionally claim achievements she had not earned.

Earlier this year, another well-known Russian influencer, Ekaterina Trofimova, better known as Kate Clapp, shared her own negative experience involving cooperation with a fashion brand.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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