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Welders Become Russia’s Highest-Paid Blue-Collar Workers in 2026

Society

The profession of a welder has become the highest-paid among blue-collar occupations in 2026, Alexander Safonov, professor at the Financial University under the Government of Russia said.

Welder worker
Photo: pixabay.com by gustavo_belemmi is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License
Welder worker

Safonov linked this trend to several key factors, primarily a shortage of qualified workers and strong demand from employers across industrial sectors, RIA Novosti reports.

Labor Shortage Drives Up Welding Salaries

He added that the highest wages appear in rotational and shift-based jobs within private and industrial sectors.

According to the professor, the median salary in this segment reached 267,300 rubles (about $3,800) per month at the beginning of the year.

By comparison, the overall Russian labor market shows significantly lower levels. Safonov noted that the average salary currently ranges between 142,000 ($2,000) and 162,000 rubles ($2,300).

Experts Warn of Wider Skilled Labor Deficit

Economist Yury Shedko previously highlighted a shortage of welders in Russia and named additional in-demand professions, including machine operators, assemblers and engineers.

He also pointed to strong demand for drivers, warehouse packers and loaders.

Experts warn that small businesses may face increasing pressure from larger companies as they compete to fill growing labor gaps across the economy.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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