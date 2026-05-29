The profession of a welder has become the highest-paid among blue-collar occupations in 2026, Alexander Safonov, professor at the Financial University under the Government of Russia said.
Safonov linked this trend to several key factors, primarily a shortage of qualified workers and strong demand from employers across industrial sectors, RIA Novosti reports.
He added that the highest wages appear in rotational and shift-based jobs within private and industrial sectors.
According to the professor, the median salary in this segment reached 267,300 rubles (about $3,800) per month at the beginning of the year.
By comparison, the overall Russian labor market shows significantly lower levels. Safonov noted that the average salary currently ranges between 142,000 ($2,000) and 162,000 rubles ($2,300).
Economist Yury Shedko previously highlighted a shortage of welders in Russia and named additional in-demand professions, including machine operators, assemblers and engineers.
He also pointed to strong demand for drivers, warehouse packers and loaders.
Experts warn that small businesses may face increasing pressure from larger companies as they compete to fill growing labor gaps across the economy.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian authorities have approved a mechanism allowing private companies to purchase large-caliber weapons and military equipment to strengthen protection against growing drone attacks.