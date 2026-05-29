Russia Ranked Among Countries With the Most Beautiful Women in 2026

Russia secured fourth place in a new global ranking of countries with the world's most beautiful women, according to data published by World Population Review, a platform specializing in demographic statistics and population research.

Photo: flickr.com by Alex, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Girls smiling

The ranking placed Latin American countries at the top of the list, with Colombia taking first place overall. Poland, Greece and the Czech Republic also entered the top five alongside Russia.

Experts Combined Surveys, Competitions and Industry Data

The authors of the ranking emphasized that beauty remains highly subjective and impossible to measure through a single objective standard.

"Because beauty is largely subjective and every woman is beautiful in her own way, no definitive or data-based measure exists to determine which country has the most beautiful women,” the report stated.

The publication explained that researchers relied on multiple indicators, including expert opinions, public surveys, international beauty pageant results and statistics linked to the beauty industry throughout 2025.

The report also described Russian women as warm and charismatic despite the country's harsh climate.

"Although Russia's weather can often feel severe, cold and unforgiving, beauty can melt many things, and Russian women seem to radiate a warmth that easily overcomes the harsh climate,” the publication noted.

World Happiness Rankings Revealed Different Results

The article also referenced the latest World Happiness Report, released ahead of the International Day of Happiness.

Finland retained its position as the happiest country in the world for the ninth consecutive year. Iceland and Denmark followed in second and third place respectively.

Russia dropped to 79th place in the global happiness ranking, while Afghanistan ranked as the world's least happy country for the second straight year.

Several Scandinavian countries also scored highly in the report, with Sweden taking fifth place and Norway ranking sixth.