Rare Ball Lightning Captured on Video Over Moscow Region

A mysterious glowing object appeared in the night sky over the town of Mytishchi near Moscow during a thunderstorm, alarming local residents and fueling online speculation about the rare phenomenon of ball lightning.

Witnesses recorded the strange event as lightning flashed across the sky. During the storm, locals noticed a bright glowing sphere slowly moving toward them through the darkness.

Mysterious Glowing Sphere Appears During Storm

The footage shows the luminous object traveling at a relatively slow speed while changing color mid-flight. Shocked eyewitnesses questioned whether they had witnessed a UFO or the elusive phenomenon known as ball lightning.

Scientists still cannot fully explain the nature of ball lightning. Researchers consider it one of the rarest and most dangerous atmospheric phenomena due to its unpredictable behavior.

Experts say ball lightning can explode, cause severe burns, and even enter apartments through open windows while damaging furniture and household objects.

Ball Lightning Incidents Hit Homes in Two Russian Regions

On May 25, separate ball lightning incidents reportedly struck residential buildings in two Russian regions.

In the town of Shenkursk in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, lightning hit a wooden two-family home. The strike pierced the exterior cladding and damaged an interior wall inside the building.

Another incident occurred in the village of Storozhevsk in the Komi Republic, where a lightning strike ignited a private home. Flames spread across approximately 30 square meters of the property before firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

No injuries were reported in either incident.