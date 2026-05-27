Couple Falls From Oak Tree During Intimate Encounter, Man Dies at Scene

A young man died after he and his girlfriend fell from a large oak tree in a remote field, blogger who works in emergency medical services said.

Photo: Own work by Asurnipal, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oak tree

The incident reportedly began when emergency dispatchers received a distress call from a young woman who said she was losing consciousness and that her boyfriend was unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and discovered the couple lying beneath a large oak tree standing alone in the middle of a field.

The young woman remained conscious but suffered severe injuries. Medical workers diagnosed her with a closed thoracic spine fracture, a fractured femur, and a traumatic brain injury. She also showed signs of hemorrhagic shock and dangerously low blood pressure.

Emergency responders transferred the injured woman into the ambulance, where they stabilized her condition and provided urgent medical treatment.

Authorities also dispatched a second emergency crew to the location in order to hand over the young man's body to police officers.

After regaining consciousness, the woman explained what had happened moments before the fall.

According to the woman, the couple climbed onto a large tree branch in search of an adrenaline-filled sexual experience. At one moment, the young man reportedly lost his balance and instinctively grabbed onto her as he slipped.

The pair fell together from a significant height. The woman landed on top of her boyfriend, who stopped breathing immediately after the impact.

Medical workers pronounced the man dead at the scene.