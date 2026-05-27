Runaway Eid al-Adha Bull Wrecks Barber Shop in Istanbul – Video

A runaway bull intended for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha caused chaos in Istanbul after it escaped from its owner and stormed into a local barber shop.

The incident took place in the Sultanbeyli district of Istanbul, according to Turkish news outlet TRT Haber.

The animal reportedly broke free while Muslims around the world prepared to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

After escaping, the bull ran into a nearby barber shop, smashing the front window and damaging several barber chairs inside the salon.

The shop owner said the animal caused significant property damage before people managed to regain control of it.

Despite the destruction, no customers or employees suffered injuries during the incident.

Eid al-Adha Celebrations Underway Across Turkey

Every year during Eid al-Adha, many Muslim families across Turkey purchase animals for ritual sacrifice, which sometimes leads to incidents involving escaped livestock in crowded urban areas.

Videos and images of runaway animals frequently circulate online during the holiday period, especially in major cities such as Istanbul.