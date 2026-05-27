Russian Woman Sentenced to Three Years Over Easter Cake Hookah Video

A Moscow court sentenced 27-year-old Ksenia Belousova to three years and 25 days in prison after authorities accused her of offending religious believers with a viral social media video featuring a hookah made from an Easter cake.

Photo: Freepik by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Court hammer

According to reports from the Lefortovo Magistrate's Court, prosecutors initially requested a sentence of three years and two months in a general-regime penal colony. The prosecution pushed for a harsher punishment because Belousova had previously received a three-year suspended sentence in a 2025 drug-related case. The court revoked her suspended sentence and ordered her into custody immediately after the verdict.

Belousova broke down in tears after the sentencing as officers escorted her from the courtroom.

"I sincerely admitted my guilt. I repent and consider my actions unacceptable. I now understand how important the symbols of Holy Easter are. I am a believer and attend church. My father and brother participate in the special military operation. I have a job and additional freelance work. I ask the court to impose a fine,” Belousova said during her final statement.

Video Sparked Criminal Investigation

On the morning of April 13, Belousova uploaded a video to social media showing herself making a hookah out of a traditional Easter cake known as kulich. She captioned the video: "Even Christ would rise again after this.”

Belousova, originally from Saransk, works at the Moscow bar Kisski. Blogger Vladislav Pozdnyakov first drew attention to the video before several major state-controlled media outlets republished it.

After criticism intensified online, Belousova deleted her social media posts and published a public apology. Nevertheless, investigators opened a criminal case against her under Article 148 of Russia's Criminal Code, which covers offending the feelings of religious believers.

Authorities detained Belousova shortly afterward. Russia's Interior Ministry later released footage from the police station in which she said she "deeply regretted” her actions.

As journalists filmed officers leading the crying defendant to a police vehicle after the sentencing, an NTV reporter repeatedly asked whether she regretted "coming up with such an idea.”

Case Draws Comparisons With Corruption and Negligence Sentences

The case sparked public discussion after several media outlets compared Belousova's prison term with lighter punishments handed down in cases involving corruption, negligence, and fatal accidents.

Earlier this year, a court in the Kemerovo region sentenced former Mariinsk district construction official Dmitry Besunov to three years of suspended imprisonment after prosecutors accused him of abuse of office that allegedly caused 84 million rubles in budget losses.

In November 2024, a Moscow court convicted former Defense Ministry procurement official Yevgeny Makeev of accepting a 1.8 million ruble bribe. The court sentenced him to four years of suspended imprisonment and imposed a fine exceeding 2.6 million rubles.

In April this year, a court in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug sentenced a former deputy head of the regional civil defense and fire service department to two years in a penal settlement after negligence led to the death of a child in Kresta Bay.

In another case reviewed in May, a court in the Volgograd region sentenced Ilovlinsky district head Ivan Gel to three years of suspended imprisonment for abuse of office connected to the death of a municipal employee during a fire.

That same month, a court sentenced former acting deputy chairman of the Transbaikal Territory government Alexey Goncharov to two years of suspended imprisonment after he caused a fatal traffic accident by driving into oncoming traffic.

In August 2022, former Kamchatka regional lawmaker and billionaire Igor Redkin received nine months of restricted freedom after he accidentally shot and killed a man during an illegal hunting trip.