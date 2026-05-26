Moscow Braces for Massive Mosquito Invasion at Start of Summer

First mosquitoes are expected to appear in the Russian capital by mid-May, while the massive emergence of insects will occur in late May and early June.

"A mass invasion of mosquitoes, when their numbers become very high, is expected in late May and early June. But we will already begin seeing the first blood-sucking insects by mid-May, although in moderate numbers,” biologist and candidate of biological sciences Pavel Glazkov said.

According to him, temperature plays the key role in mosquito development.

"Female mosquitoes lay their eggs in water, and the warmer the weather becomes, the faster the larvae develop — usually within two to four weeks. In my opinion, the mass emergence of adult insects from the larvae will happen precisely in late May and early June,” the biologist said.

Mild Winter Created Ideal Conditions for Mosquitoes

Glazkov noted that mosquito numbers may become especially high this year because winter conditions proved favorable for their survival.

"The winter was extremely comfortable for overwintering. Mosquitoes survive winter either as adult insects or in the form of eggs laid by females in water during autumn. Successful overwintering requires a stable snowy winter, and this year we had exactly that,” he explained. "Mosquitoes survived the winter very well, which means we can expect a serious invasion in late spring and early summer. Once again, we will begin feeling the presence of the first mosquitoes already by mid-May,” Glazkov added.

Biologist Advises Protective Clothing Instead of Repellents

To protect against mosquitoes, the expert recommended wearing dense clothing and mosquito netting instead of relying on repellents.

According to Glazkov, repellents wash off quickly with sweat and provide only short-term protection.

Mosquitoes Pose Greater Threat in Southern Russia

The biologist also warned that mosquitoes represent a more serious danger in southern regions of Russia, where they can carry West Nile fever.

"The disease occurs in southern Russia, and outbreaks periodically happen there, especially in the Volgograd and Astrakhan regions. Mosquitoes transmit the virus from birds to humans,” he said.

"No such cases have been recorded in Moscow. The main nuisance caused by mosquitoes is actually the sound they make,” Glazkov added.

According to him, the most common mosquito species is known as the "piskun.”

"The sound comes not from the insect's mouthparts, but from the extremely rapid movement of its wings. And, of course, the puncture from the proboscis itself can be painful and may cause itching and local allergic reactions, especially in people prone to allergies,” the biologist concluded.