Russian Serial Killer Convicted for 25 Years Escapes Military Hospital

Authorities in Russia's Leningrad Region are searching for 41-year-old Andrei Kiiko, widely known as the "Sosnovka Maniac,” after he escaped from a hospital.

Photo: pixabay.com by https://pixabay.com/en/users/PublicDomainPictures-14/, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Silhouette of a man with a knife

According to 47news, the search has been underway since early May, although the fugitive may actually have escaped as far back as September of last year.

The report also claims that military personnel initiated the search while the escape itself was allegedly concealed from the police.

According to reports, a man in civilian clothing recently showed passersby a wanted notice with Kiiko's photograph near shops, a post office, and pickup points in the village of Ropsha in the Lomonosovsky District.

One local resident stated that the man appeared to be affiliated with a unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense, while several other servicemen waited nearby in a vehicle bearing military license plates.

Witnesses later reportedly saw the same vehicle in nearby gardening settlements.

47news identified the fugitive as Andrei Kiiko.

Units of the Ministry of Defense and regional police departments are reportedly participating in the search operation.

Kiiko Attacked Women in the Sosnovka Area

The man known as the "Sosnovka strangler” began attacking young women at the age of 19.

Between the summer of 2004 and early 2007, Kiiko attacked 15 victims.

Three women were ultimately murdered, while 12 survived.

The attacks took place near Sosnovka Park, located on the border of the Vyborgsky and Kalininsky districts of the Leningrad Region.

Kiiko targeted young, isolated, and physically vulnerable women.

He reportedly approached victims from behind, strangled them, pressed a knife against their chest, raped them in the park, and in many cases robbed them.

The attacks that ended in murder took place in August 2004 and exactly one year later.

In the first case, Kiiko assaulted and strangled a 29-year-old former colleague from a flower kiosk where he had worked before serving in the army, then stole the cash proceeds.

In August 2005, the killer lured a former classmate to an apartment, assaulted her, later strangled her in Sosnovka Park, and drowned her in a pond.

Kiiko Later Confessed to Another Murder

Authorities arrested Kiiko in January 2007, after which he immediately began giving confessions.

In late 2008, a court found him guilty of two murders, eight counts of rape and violent sexual assault, as well as 11 robberies.

The court sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

Years later, while already serving his sentence, Kiiko confessed to another murder committed in Sosnovka Park in April 2005.

In April 2023, the Vyborgsky District Court sentenced him to an additional 10 years for that crime, increasing his total sentence to 25 years in a maximum-security colony.

In 2024, Kiiko unsuccessfully attempted to appeal the ruling.

The Convicted Killer Joined the Military in 2024

According to 47news, Kiiko signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense in mid-2024, at a time when he still had seven years left to serve.

He was wounded in January 2025 and transported to a hospital in Rostov-on-Don before later being transferred for rehabilitation to a military hospital in Kronstadt.

Reports state that he escaped in early autumn 2025.

Before that, in July and August, Kiiko reportedly filed administrative lawsuits with the 224th Garrison Military Court in Kronstadt.

Judging by the participants involved in the proceedings, the cases concerned payments or compensation related to his status as a participant in the special military operation.

One claim was returned to the applicant, while the second received no further consideration.