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Former Georgian President Saakashvili Debuts New Bizarre Look in Court

Society

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili changed his appearance while in prison and triggered widespread discussion on social media.

Mikhail Saakashvili
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Mikhail Saakashvili

Comments about the politician's new image quickly appeared on X after footage from a court hearing circulated online.

Saakashvili appeared wearing a white shirt with a red embroidered pattern resembling a traditional vyshyvanka.

The images also showed that he had changed his hairstyle by growing a prominent forelock on the top of his head.

Saakashvili is widely known for leading Georgia during the 2003 Rose Revolution and serving as the country's president for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013.

During his presidency, he carried out large-scale reforms aimed at fighting corruption, modernizing state institutions, and strengthening ties with Western countries.

At the same time, his rule drew criticism over accusations of authoritarian methods, pressure on political opponents, and abuses by law enforcement agencies.

After leaving Georgia, Saakashvili moved to Ukraine, where he became governor of the Odesa region in 2015.

Former Georgian President Was Arrested After Returning to Georgia

Saakashvili was arrested in October 2021 after secretly returning to Georgia from abroad.

Georgian authorities had previously convicted him in absentia in several criminal cases, including charges related to abuse of office.

The former president denies all accusations and claims the cases against him are politically motivated.

Since his imprisonment, Saakashvili's health condition and treatment in custody have repeatedly become subjects of political debate both in Georgia and internationally.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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