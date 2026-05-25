Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Detained in Czech Republic After White Substance Found in Car

Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Hilarion was detained in the Czech city of Karlovy Vary after police reportedly discovered several containers with a white substance inside a vehicle carrying the cleric.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Елена1998, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Handcuffs

According to a statement published on Hilarion's Telegram channel, police stopped the car on May 24 while the metropolitan traveled with a cameraman accompanying him.

During the vehicle search, officers allegedly found four small containers filled with a white substance in the trunk.

The statement said Hilarion currently cannot address his followers personally because authorities detained him following the incident.

Hilarion Denies Any Involvement

Hilarion rejected any connection to illegal narcotics and described the incident as a provocation.

"I have never had any involvement in the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances. For me, as a clergyman, even the suggestion of such actions is completely false. I insist on a full, independent, and procedurally flawless investigation,” he said.

The cleric's lawyer claimed two police vehicles appeared to be waiting for the car before the stop occurred.

According to the attorney, officers escorted Hilarion into a gas station shop and prevented him from observing the vehicle inspection. The lawyer also stated that no independent witnesses attended the search and that authorities did not record the procedure on video.

The Telegram channel further claimed that Hilarion and the Orthodox community in Karlovy Vary had faced sustained pressure in recent months.

Hilarion alleged that he repeatedly received anonymous threats, including threats of physical violence, demanding that he leave his parish.

Previous Scandal Led to Removal From Diocese

In 2024, the Russian Orthodox Church removed Hilarion from leadership of the Budapest-Hungary Diocese after former cell attendant Georgy Suzuki accused him of sexual harassment.

A church commission later concluded that Hilarion's conduct with members of his inner circle did not match the standards expected of a monk and clergyman.

Church authorities subsequently retired him from diocesan leadership and reassigned him to serve at the Saints Peter and Paul Church in Karlovy Vary.