Moscow’s Leningradsky Railway Station Reopens After Major Renovation

Moscow's Leningradsky Railway Station has officially reopened following an extensive modernization project that combined historical restoration with major infrastructure upgrades.

Historic Architecture Restored During Renovation

Builders and рестoration specialists preserved the station's historic appearance while carefully restoring its original colors and architectural details.

The renovation also introduced several modern conveniences designed to improve passenger flow and comfort.

One of the project's key improvements includes a new internal passage system that now allows travelers to enter the Moscow Metro directly from the station without going outside.

Officials also expanded waiting areas threefold and increased the number of passenger seats by 50 percent.

Mosaic Panels Become the Station's Main Attraction

The centerpiece of the renovated station is a series of large mosaic panels depicting views of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Artists assembled the mosaics by hand using smalt, a traditional colored glass material widely used in decorative art and historic architecture.

The restored interiors combine classical design elements with updated transportation infrastructure, turning the station into both a major transit hub and an architectural landmark.

Leningradsky Station Remains a Key Moscow Transport Hub

Leningradsky Railway Station serves as one of Moscow's most important rail terminals, connecting the Russian capital with St. Petersburg and other major cities.

The modernization project aims to accommodate growing passenger traffic while preserving the cultural and historical significance of one of Russia's oldest railway stations.