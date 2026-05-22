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Russian Schoolchildren Taken on Slaughterhouse Tour in Krasnoyarsk Region

Society

Authorities in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region have launched an inquiry after eighth-grade students from the village of Malinovka visited a slaughterhouse as part of a school-organized excursion.

Cow
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NPS, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cow

According to the Telegram channel Osa, parents said schoolchildren toured both sausage production facilities and slaughter areas inside the meat-processing complex.

Several students reportedly refused to enter the slaughter section after seeing the conditions inside.

One mother said employees even suggested that some girls pose for photographs in front of butchered animal carcasses.

"My child was in shock,” the woman said.

Parents also claimed school administrators defended the excursion by arguing that other teenagers had previously attended similar tours without complaints.

"They told us that other students had also gone on such excursions, but these children turned out to be too sensitive,” one parent stated.

Local Authorities Request Explanations From School

The administration of the Achinsk district confirmed that officials requested formal explanations from the school regarding the controversial trip.

District representatives stressed that educational events involving minors must correspond to students' age and psychological well-being.

"Such activities must match the children's age and take psychological safety into account,” the administration said in a statement.

Officials added that authorities would make administrative decisions after completing the investigation into the incident.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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