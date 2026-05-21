Plushenko’s 13-Year-Old Son Leaves Russia for Azerbaijan Figure Skating Team

Alexander Plushenko, the 13-year-old son of two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko and producer Yana Rudkovskaya, will now compete under the flag of Azerbaijan. News of the transfer became public on May 21.

Photo: Photo from Evgeni Plushenko's personal Instagram account by Evgeni Plushenko's Instagram account Evgeni Plushenko

Evgeni Plushenko Confirms Son's Move to Azerbaijan

Evgeni Plushenko confirmed that his son received Azerbaijani sporting citizenship for a period of five years.

"He was not part of the Russian national team. For various reasons, he did not compete this season and therefore completed the required waiting period. He did not take anyone's place and trained at my private academy,” Plushenko explained.

Alexander Plushenko, previously known to the public by the childhood nickname "Gnom Gnomych,” followed his famous father into figure skating almost from birth. His mother, Yana Rudkovskaya, actively managed his public image and career development.

The young skater became a media personality long before achieving major sports results. Evgeni Plushenko trained his son personally, introduced him to the figure skating world, and regularly included him in large-scale ice shows.

Young Skater Built a Large Public Following

Rudkovskaya once claimed that Alexander earned around 12 million rubles annually at the age of nine through performances, advertising contracts, and public appearances.

Alexander also developed a significant social media fan base. His Instagram account reportedly attracted more than 1.3 million subscribers before restrictions connected to Meta's status in Russia.

Despite his popularity, the skater's competitive results remained relatively modest. According to Sports.ru, he finished second and fourth at national junior competitions last season and placed only 18th at the Stanislav Zhuk Memorial tournament, which featured many of the country's strongest skaters in his age group.

Later in the year, Alexander returned to sports headlines after winning competitions in Naro-Fominsk and the Moscow Region. In both cases, however, he competed as the sole participant in his category.

Russian Federation Approved the Transfer

The Russian Figure Skating Federation granted Alexander Plushenko official release documents, allowing him to represent Azerbaijan in international competitions starting next season. However, the International Skating Union must still issue formal approval before the transfer becomes fully valid.

Observers believe the move could increase Alexander's chances of eventually reaching the Olympic Games because competition for national team spots in Azerbaijan remains significantly lower than in Russia.

"One day I will compete at the Olympics and win gold,” Alexander previously said.

Another student of Evgeni Plushenko, 18-year-old Veronika Zhilina, also transferred to Azerbaijan alongside him. She had attempted to change sporting citizenship a year earlier, but the International Skating Union did not approve the request at that time.

Past Criticism of Citizenship Changes Sparks Debate

The decision sparked mixed reactions inside Russia. Since Russian figure skaters lost access to many international competitions after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, several athletes have changed sporting citizenship in recent years.

Ironically, Evgeni Plushenko himself previously criticized athletes who switched national teams.

"I have said it before and I will repeat it again: I sincerely do not understand how someone can abandon their country, accept such conditions, reject the special military operation just to attend the Olympics. Reject our president, reject our land, our resources, even mother and father. Such athletes will exist. I view this negatively,” Plushenko said earlier.

Reaction within the skating community proved more understanding. World championship silver medalist Alena Leonova supported the desire of Russian athletes to continue competing internationally.

Honored Soviet coach Tatyana Tarasova described the decision as a private family matter.

State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov sharply criticized the decision and suggested Evgeni Plushenko had placed sporting ambitions above loyalty to the country.