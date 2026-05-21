Double-Amputee Russian Mountaineer Reaches Everest Summit in World First

Russian mountaineer Rustam Nabiev has become the first person in the world to climb Mount Everest using only his hands. The athlete and motivational speaker announced the achievement on his social media accounts after reaching the summit of the world's highest mountain.

Rustam Nabiev Completes Historic Everest Ascent

"I dedicate this climb to everyone watching me right now. With this achievement, I simply want to say one thing: as long as life remains within you, keep fighting. Fight until the very end, please. It is worth it,” Nabiev wrote after completing the ascent.

The 34-year-old climber left Everest Base Camp on May 13 and reached the summit — nearly 8,849 meters above sea level — on the morning of May 20.

Survivor of Military Barracks Collapse Lost Both Legs in 2015

Nabiev lost both of his legs in 2015 after a military barracks collapsed at an airborne training center in the Russian city of Omsk. He remained trapped beneath the rubble for more than seven hours before rescuers pulled him out alive.

The disaster claimed the lives of 24 people and left Nabiev with severe injuries that ultimately required the amputation of both legs.

Climber Turns Personal Tragedy Into Global Inspiration

Since the accident, Nabiev has become widely known for his extreme athletic achievements and motivational work. His successful Everest ascent now marks a historic milestone in adaptive mountaineering and has inspired supporters around the world.