Perfect Weather Triggers Extreme Bottleneck on Everest Summit Route

A massive crowd of around 300 climbers, including Russian mountaineers, formed a severe bottleneck on Mount Everest and appeared in viral footage shared online. The congestion highlighted the growing pressure on the world's highest peak during short weather windows suitable for summit attempts.

Perfect Weather Window Triggers Mass Ascent

According to a Telegram channel Shot, climbers packed the mountain after favorable weather conditions emerged on May 20. The brief window of stability encouraged a large number of expedition groups to push toward higher camps, leading to extreme overcrowding along key sections of the ascent route.

Many climbers reportedly began moving toward Everest's higher camps in mid-May, hoping to take advantage of the expected conditions for a summit attempt. The result was a tightly packed route where movement slowed significantly due to the sheer number of people.

Overcrowding Raises Safety Concerns on the World's Highest Peak

The congestion created difficult and potentially dangerous conditions, with climbers forced to wait in line at high altitude. Such bottlenecks increase exposure to harsh weather, oxygen shortages, and exhaustion, all of which elevate risk during summit pushes.

Earlier reports noted that two climbers recently set notable records on Everest. Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit for the 32nd time, while Lhakpa Sherpa achieved her 11th successful ascent, marking another milestone in high-altitude mountaineering history.

The latest overcrowding episode once again underscores concerns about traffic management on Everest, where limited weather windows and increasing popularity continue to strain the mountain's infrastructure.