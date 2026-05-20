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Airlines Tighten Power Bank Rules Under Updated ICAO Safety Standards

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Air travelers must now follow stricter regulations governing the transport and use of portable power banks on aircraft. The updated rules prohibit passengers from carrying power banks with a capacity exceeding 27,000 mAh and ban their use during key stages of the flight.

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Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Santeri Viinamäki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
пауэрбанк

New Restrictions Took Effect on March 27

The regulations officially came into force on March 27. Under the new policy, each passenger may carry no more than two power banks onboard.

Passengers may not charge power banks or use them to charge other electronic devices during taxiing, takeoff, landing, or while the aircraft remains in active flight operations. Authorities also reminded travelers that power banks must stay switched off throughout the entire flight.

The updated rules follow revised international safety standards introduced by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"The International Civil Aviation Organization updated its regulations on the transport of lithium batteries and portable electronic devices by passengers and crew members in the 2025-2026 Technical Instructions (Doc. 9284). These rules establish a unified international safety standard designed to protect everyone onboard,” the statement said.

Power Banks Still Allowed Only in Carry-On Luggage

Passengers may continue carrying portable chargers exclusively in hand luggage. Airlines still prohibit travelers from placing power banks in checked baggage due to fire safety concerns linked to lithium batteries.

The rules allow passengers to carry batteries with a capacity of up to 100 Wh, equivalent to approximately 27,000 mAh, without additional restrictions.

The updated regulations reflect growing global concern over lithium battery incidents aboard commercial aircraft and aim to strengthen passenger safety across international flights.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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