Russian epidemiologist and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vadim Pokrovsky died on May 20 at the age of 71.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Monje, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Candle 1 (Unsplash)

One of the Founders of Russia's HIV Response

Pokrovsky spent more than 40 years leading the Research Department for AIDS Prevention and Control at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology under Rospotrebnadzor.

Officials and colleagues described him as one of the architects of Russia's fight against HIV/AIDS. He worked on the country's first recorded HIV cases and outbreaks during the 1980s and 1990s.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, Pokrovsky personally participated in identifying the country's so-called "patient zero," investigated the hospital HIV outbreak in the city of Elista and helped develop the methodology and national system for combating HIV infection that later became the foundation for Russia's nationwide network of AIDS prevention and treatment centers.

International Scientific Influence and Legacy

Throughout his career, Pokrovsky authored more than 700 scientific publications, original books and patents. He also served on the editorial boards of five scientific journals and was a member of the Bureau of the Medical Sciences Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Rospotrebnadzor noted that his students and colleagues later implemented his scientific ideas and HIV-related research projects in many countries around the world. Members of his scientific school also participated as experts in drafting key HIV/AIDS documents published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNAIDS.

His research interests extended beyond HIV epidemiology and prevention. Pokrovsky also studied demographic trends, the socio-economic impact of infectious diseases and broader public health challenges.

Pokrovsky's Warnings About HIV in Russia

In early December 2025, Pokrovsky reported that the number of people living with HIV in Russia had increased to 1.25 million, compared with 1.215 million at the end of 2024.

He also stated in December 2024 that around 30,000 working-age people die every year in Russia due to HIV-related complications.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, authorities registered 43,000 new HIV cases in 2025, nearly 11 percent fewer than in 2024. The ministry stated in April that HIV incidence in Russia has fallen by half since 2016 and has reached a historic low.

A Lasting Contribution to Public Health

Medical experts widely regarded Vadim Pokrovsky as one of the most influential epidemiologists in modern Russian history. His scientific work shaped the country's HIV prevention strategy, influenced international public health initiatives and trained generations of infectious disease specialists.