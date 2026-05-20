Andrey Zvyagintsev’s 'Minotaur' Emerges as Cannes Palme d’Or Favorite

Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev returned to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in nine years with the premiere of his new feature film Minotaur, which critics already describe as one of the strongest contenders for the Palme d'Or.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by karel leermans, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Palme d'Or

The film premiered on May 19 in the main competition of the 79th Cannes Film Festival and immediately sparked intense discussion among international critics.

According to Variety, Minotaur takes the form of a political allegory centered on characters leaving Russia in September 2022 against the backdrop of partial mobilization.

Zvyagintsev Explores Division and Collapse in Modern Russia

In interviews, Zvyagintsev explained that most of the story unfolds during September 2022, when Russia announced partial mobilization.

The director said the film focuses on political and social divisions that split society into opposing camps.

The main character, Gleb, runs a successful company while struggling with personal and professional crises after discovering his wife's infidelity. The situation worsens as several of his employees suddenly leave the country amid growing instability.

Zvyagintsev co-wrote the screenplay with Semyon Lyashenko, drawing inspiration from Claude Chabrol's classic film The Unfaithful Wife.

Critic Stephanie Bunbury wrote in Deadline that despite its French cinematic roots, the film feels unmistakably Russian. She pointed to scenes featuring wealthy elites discussing imported wine while local officials destroy the lives of ordinary workers to protect themselves.

The film was shot in Riga, while the fictional setting is the Russian city of Krasnoborsk.

Dmitry Mazurov and Iris Lebedeva play the leading roles, while longtime Zvyagintsev collaborator Mikhail Krichman served as cinematographer.

Critics Praise the Film's Bleak and Powerful Atmosphere

Many reviewers highlighted the film's dark emotional tone and uncompromising worldview.

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture described Minotaur as a chilling political reinterpretation of an intimate adultery story.

"Inspired by Claude Chabrol's The Unfaithful Wife, the film transforms a private affair into a broader political allegory set in modern Russia, exploring power, control and masculinity,” Neglia wrote.

He added that the film's cold but precise cinematography creates "a deliberately haunting sense of inevitability” and effectively conveys its deeply nihilistic perspective.

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich called the film "monumental and devastating.”

Meanwhile, Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian described Minotaur as a noir story of infidelity and revenge murder shaped by an atmosphere of political cynicism and moral decay.

Guy Lodge of Variety praised Zvyagintsev's return to filmmaking, writing that the director came back "in extraordinary form,” filling the film with "rage, despair, elastic metaphors and the darkest gallows humor.”

'Minotaur' Emerges as Palme d'Or Favorite

Since the Cannes lineup announcement, critics and bookmakers have consistently ranked Minotaur among the strongest contenders in the festival's main competition.

Film critic Neil Young, who aggregates betting forecasts for Cannes, listed the film's Palme d'Or odds at 5/1 as of May 19.

Only Romanian director Cristian Mungiu's drama Fjord currently ranks higher among bookmakers.

Other films considered serious contenders include Rodrigo Sorogoyen's My Love, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Suddenly, Pawel Pawlikowski's Fatherland, and Na Hong-jin's Hope.

The main competition also features new works by Pedro Almodóvar, Lukas Dhont and James Gray.

This year's Cannes jury is chaired by acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook.

Zvyagintsev Returns to Cannes Spotlight

Zvyagintsev previously won both the Jury Prize and the award for Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival.

With Minotaur, the Russian director appears to have re-entered the international festival scene with one of the year's most discussed and politically charged films.