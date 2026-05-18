Rabbit Crashes Into E-Scooter Rider in Bizarre Accident

A bizarre accident in the Hungarian town of Százhalombatta near Budapest left an electric scooter rider injured after a hare suddenly jumped into him mid-ride, local television channel Tények reported.

Daniel Kovács said he was traveling at around 35 kilometers per hour when the animal struck him.

"We collided when it was level with my head. I was holding the handlebars, but I let go when I hit the ground. I was simply shocked that something like this could even happen,” he said.

Video footage showed the hare running onto the road before unexpectedly leaping directly into the rider's face.

Helmet Helped Prevent Serious Injuries

Thanks to his helmet and protective gear, Kovács escaped with bruises after falling onto the asphalt. The hare quickly ran back into the nearby field after the collision.

Attila Feldvári, a member of the Hungarian Hunting Chamber, explained that hares under stress can jump up to five meters high and reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

He suggested the animal likely became disoriented and jumped toward the moving scooter instead of away from danger.