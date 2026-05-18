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Russian Teen Suffers Irreversible Lung Damage After Years of Vaping

Society

A 19-year-old student from Russia's Saratov region suffered partial lung failure after years of nonstop vaping, according to reports.

Lung cancer
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Lung cancer

The young man was hospitalized with dangerously high blood pressure, severe shortness of breath, and critically low oxygen levels in his blood.

A CT scan revealed fibrosis in both lungs. Doctors explained that dense scar tissue had replaced healthy lung tissue, leaving part of the organs permanently unable to function.

Medical specialists stressed that the student will never be able to breathe normally again due to the irreversible damage.

The student said he became addicted to vaping at the age of 14 and had used electronic cigarettes continuously from morning until night ever since.

His parents reportedly did not realize the habit could lead to such serious health consequences.

The case follows another recent incident in Moscow, where a man nearly lost his voice because of electronic cigarettes. An ENT surgeon discovered a large tumor blocking the patient's left vocal cord, forcing doctors to perform emergency surgery.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
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