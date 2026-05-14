Russian Surgeons Sew Patient’s Hand Into Abdomen to Save Crushed Limb

Trauma surgeons in the southern Russian city of Pyatigorsk performed an unusual reconstructive operation to save a patient's hand after a severe workplace-style injury.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/mayor/themes/13904050/ by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Surgeons working

According to the city hospital's press service, the man suffered catastrophic damage when a heavy concrete slab crushed his hand and tore away most of the skin.

Doctors Used a Rare Reconstructive Method

To save the limb and prevent infection, specialists at the Pyatigorsk City Clinical Hospital created a surgical "pocket” inside the patient's abdominal cavity and placed the damaged hand inside it.

The abdominal area provides warm, well-supplied blood circulation that helps stimulate the growth of new tissue, blood vessels, and skin.

Doctors said the patient will need to remain in this condition for several weeks while the regeneration process continues.

Medical staff have already allowed the patient to carefully move his fingers to preserve mobility and support rehabilitation.

Once the recovery phase is complete, surgeons plan to separate the hand from the abdomen and carry out additional skin graft procedures.

Classic but Rarely Seen Procedure

Although the operation may appear shocking to people unfamiliar with reconstructive surgery, doctors explained that the technique is a well-established medical practice used in cases involving extensive skin loss and severe trauma.

The procedure, sometimes referred to as an abdominal flap reconstruction, has historically helped surgeons preserve limbs that otherwise might require amputation.

Hospital representatives stressed that the operation successfully saved the patient's hand and prevented the need for more radical surgical intervention.

How the Technique Works

In complex trauma cases, surgeons sometimes attach injured body parts to areas with strong blood supply, such as the abdomen, to encourage healing when conventional skin repair is impossible.

Modern microsurgery has reduced the need for such procedures in many hospitals, but doctors still use them in particularly severe injuries where tissue damage is extensive.