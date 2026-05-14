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Steven Seagal Slashes Price of His Luxury Moscow Mansion by $600,000

Society

American actor Steven Seagal has reduced the asking price of his luxury mansion on Moscow's elite Rublyovka highway after months without finding a buyer.

Steven Seagal
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Steven Seagal

According to Russian media reports, the property's price dropped by 50 million rubles, bringing the current asking price to 650 million rubles. Seagal originally hoped to sell the estate for 700 million rubles.

Luxury Mansion Outside Moscow

The property is located in the gated "Konus” residential community along the prestigious Rublyovo-Uspenskoye highway, one of Russia's most expensive suburban real estate areas favored by wealthy businessmen, politicians, and celebrities.

The two-story mansion spans roughly 500 square meters and sits on a 15-sotka plot of land.

The residence includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a private movie theater, a wine room, a home office, and a garage for two vehicles. The property also features a guest house with a traditional Russian bathhouse and a barbecue gazebo.

Realtors Question Original Price

Real estate expert Yulia Yusova said the revised price could only be justified if the mansion remains in perfect condition.

According to the realtor, buyers with a similar budget can find larger estates on the market that also include swimming pools, spa complexes, and additional luxury amenities.

She argued that Seagal's difficulty selling the home stems largely from the ambitious initial valuation.

Industry specialists believe the property's realistic market value may not exceed 300 million rubles.

Yusova suggested the actor may ultimately need to lower the price even further to secure a deal.

Rublyovka Remains Russia's Most Prestigious Address

Rublyovka, located west of Moscow, has long served as Russia's best-known luxury residential enclave. The area became synonymous with wealth and political influence during the 1990s and 2000s.

Despite continued demand for elite real estate in select locations near Moscow, experts note that the high-end housing market has become more competitive in recent years, with buyers paying closer attention to pricing and property condition.

Steven Seagal, who holds Russian citizenship and maintains close ties with Russia, has spent significant time in the country over the past decade.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
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