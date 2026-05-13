Moscow’s Dream Island Unveils Giant 110 km/h Roller Coaster Project

Dream Island, one of Europe's largest indoor theme parks located in Moscow, has completed the installation of the main outdoor structural elements of its new extreme roller coaster.

The upcoming attraction will become one of the park's most ambitious rides and one of the tallest roller coasters in Russia.

Roller Coaster Reaches Height of 17-Story Building

According to the project specifications, the new roller coaster rises to the height of a 17-story building, creating a dramatic skyline feature inside the entertainment complex.

The full track length exceeds one kilometer, combining steep drops, high-speed turns, and rapid acceleration sections designed for adrenaline-focused visitors.

The outdoor section of Dream Island is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026. It will offer visitors more than 20 attractions, including extreme rides, and five themed zones, including the Dream Village.

Top Speed Will Reach 110 km/h

The attraction will reach maximum speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, placing it among the fastest roller coasters in the region.

The ride will operate with two high-capacity trains, each capable of carrying 12 passengers simultaneously. Engineers designed the system to maximize throughput while maintaining high safety standards and smooth ride dynamics.

The new attraction is expected to become one of the centerpiece rides of the Dream Island entertainment complex.

Dream Island Continues Expansion

Dream Island continues expanding its lineup of attractions as competition grows in the entertainment and tourism sector. The park has positioned itself as one of Russia's flagship leisure destinations, combining indoor themed zones, shopping areas, restaurants, and large-scale amusement rides.

The addition of the new high-speed coaster reflects the growing demand for extreme attractions capable of drawing both domestic tourists and international visitors.

The park has not yet announced an official opening date for the ride, though final engineering work and testing are expected to continue in the coming months.