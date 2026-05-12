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Belarus President's Son Nikolai Lukashenko Draws Attention at Moscow Victory Day Parade

Society

Nikolai Lukashenko, the youngest son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, attracted significant attention during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, where he appeared alongside his father at ceremonies marking the 81st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Victory Day parade
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Vadim Savitsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Victory Day parade

The 21-year-old attended the celebrations on Red Square together with foreign guests and senior officials. Seated beside the Belarusian leader, Nikolai quickly became a subject of discussion across social media platforms, where users actively commented on his appearance.

Many users focused on how much the younger Lukashenko appeared to have changed since his previous public appearances. Some commenters remarked that he looked noticeably older than his age, while others said the transformation seemed unusually sudden.

At the same time, many online reactions were complimentary. A large number of users described Nikolai Lukashenko as more mature and confident in appearance, with some praising his height and appearance during the televised ceremony.

The discussion quickly spread across social media, turning the Belarusian president's son into one of the unexpected personalities highlighted during coverage of the Moscow parade.

Public Attention Around Lukashenko's Son Continues

Nikolai Lukashenko has long attracted public interest due to his frequent appearances alongside his father at major diplomatic meetings, military events, and state ceremonies.

In March 2025, media attention was also focused on his appearance during a visit to Moscow with Alexander Lukashenko for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the time, photographers captured close-up profile images of the younger Lukashenko, prompting discussion online after some observers claimed to notice early signs of hair loss.

Despite the constant public scrutiny, Nikolai Lukashenko rarely comments publicly and maintains a relatively low media profile compared to many other relatives of political leaders.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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