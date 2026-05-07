Chaos at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as More Than 100 Flights Delayed or Cancelled

A major transport disruption unfolded at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow after overnight flight restrictions brought air traffic to a near standstill while Russian air defenses intercepted dozens of drones approaching the capital.

According to reports, the airport has not accepted or dispatched flights since approximately one o'clock in the morning. Passengers stranded inside terminals were forced to sleep on mats and improvised bedding while waiting for updates.

Passengers Spend the Night on Airport Floors

Travelers described scenes of exhaustion and confusion as delays stretched for hours.

Passengers reportedly received a single food voucher worth 1,000 rubles for hot meals, but long queues formed at airport cafés where the vouchers could be redeemed.

Across Moscow, more than 100 flights were delayed or cancelled amid the ongoing restrictions.

More Than 50 Drones Shot Down Near Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defense systems had intercepted two more Ukrainian drones approaching the capital.

"Emergency service specialists are working at the site where debris fell,” Sobyanin wrote.

According to the mayor, the total number of drones destroyed on the Moscow axis since the beginning of the day has now exceeded 50.

The first reports of intercepted drones appeared at approximately 03:02 Moscow time, while the latest interception announcement was published at 17:20.

Officials stated that none of the drones reached their intended targets due to the work of Russian air defense forces.

Flight Restrictions Remain in Place

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, continues to maintain restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Vnukovo Airport.

The measures were introduced amid heightened security concerns linked to the drone threat targeting the Moscow region.

The repeated temporary closure of airports has become increasingly common during periods of intensified drone activity, causing serious disruption to civilian air travel across central Russia.

Moscow Faces Heightened Security Measures Ahead of Victory Day

The latest wave of drone interceptions comes amid heightened security measures introduced ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Russian authorities have repeatedly warned of possible provocations and have strengthened air defense systems around the capital and key infrastructure facilities.

The situation remains tense as airports, transport hubs, and emergency services continue operating under increased alert conditions.