New Tick-Associated Viruses Identified in Northwestern Russia

Ticks found in Russia may carry not only tick-borne encephalitis but also the Beiji nairovirus, Mukawa virus, and Nuomin virus — also referred to as Lesnoye virus — according to Rospotrebnadzor.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Навахо, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ A tick on human skin

"In Northwestern Russia, in addition to the tick-borne encephalitis virus, researchers identified viruses such as Beiji nairovirus and Mukawa virus, which had previously been isolated from human blood serum samples in China and Japan," the agency stated.

Scientists also discovered the Lesnoye virus in ticks. The virus does not yet have a clearly defined taxonomic classification and resembles the Nuomin virus described in scientific literature.

RNA Sequencing Conducted by Russian Researchers

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the Pasteur St. Petersburg Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology studied the viruses detected in ticks by conducting RNA sequencing. The viruses themselves were not isolated, and their biological properties have not yet been fully examined.

Specialists suggested possible pathogenicity based on the fact that similar viruses in other countries had previously been found in blood serum samples from people showing signs of infection.

At the same time, officials emphasized that the Russian virus strains are not identical to those previously described in Asia. Therefore, it is still impossible to determine definitively whether they are pathogenic without additional research.

"Mutations in viral genomes occur constantly. Some of them cause the virus to lose viability, while others may have an adaptive character and prove "beneficial' for the virus," the agency added.

Further Research and Prevention Measures

According to specialists, continued research is necessary to reduce the danger posed by tick-borne viruses. Completely eliminating such viruses is impossible because they form part of the natural ecosystem.

To avoid tick bites, Rospotrebnadzor recommends wearing protective clothing while visiting forests and grassy fields. It is also recommended to examine the body afterwards. In urban areas, acaricidal treatments are carried out to reduce tick populations.