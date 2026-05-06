Soviet rocket engineer Stanislav Us, who played a key role in developing the strategic missile system R-36M, has died at the age of 89. The news was announced by former head of the press service of the state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Strugovets, on his Telegram channel.
"Stanislav Ivanovich Us has passed away — the chief designer of the R-36M intercontinental ballistic missile and its modifications (RS-20, known in NATO classification as "Satan"), as well as the Dnepr conversion rocket,” Strugovets wrote.
From the late 1950s, Us worked at OKB-586, later known as the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau. In 1971, he became head of development for the R-36M system, which included a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile.
He also contributed to the upgraded R-36M2 "Voevoda” and to the Dnepr launch vehicle, which engineers created by converting decommissioned R-36M missiles.
In 1990, Stanislav Us received the title of Hero of Socialist Labor. He also became a laureate of the Russian Government Prize in science and technology.
Earlier this year, reports indicated that the service life of the UR-100N UTTKh intercontinental ballistic missile would be extended for several more years, underscoring the lasting relevance of systems developed during the Soviet era.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Actress Ksenia Dobromilova, known for her appearance in a HammAli & Navai music video, has died after being struck by a motorcycle in Moscow.