Fake Lavender Fields in Central Moscow Divides Public Opinion

"Lavender fields” have appeared in central Moscow — but they turned out to be made of plastic.

The installation was spotted on Lubyanka Square, in front of the FSB (formerly KGB) building, where decorative purple fields were set up as part of urban landscaping. However, social media users quickly realized that the flowers were artificial.

Public Reaction Divided

Opinions online split sharply. Some users described the display as visually striking and attractive, while others said the artificial plants reminded them of cemetery decorations.

"Did they not have enough money for real flowers and their maintenance?” one commenter asked.

Several users also claimed that the plants do not resemble lavender at all, suggesting they look more like plastic heather.

Despite the criticism, others welcomed the installation, calling it beautiful and saying they planned to visit the area to take "French-style” photos.

The contrasting reactions highlight ongoing debates about urban design choices and the balance between aesthetics, cost, and authenticity in public spaces.