Moscow to Hit 28°C Before Sudden Cold Front as Turkey's Antalya Buried in May Snow

Moscow and the Moscow region will experience abnormally warm weather on May 6, Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo forecasting center, said in an interview with 360 television channel.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Коваленко is licensed under All Rights Reserved Tsatitsyno Park, Moscow

The meteorologist predicts that air temperatures on Wednesday will rise to 28°C.

"This is a very high temperature, close to daily records. Such periods occur once every 10-15 years,” Shuvalov said.

Warm conditions already reached the capital on May 3, when temperatures at the VDNKh Moscow weather station climbed to 22°C, while parts of the Moscow region recorded up to 23.8°C.

Weather conditions will begin to change on Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will drop sharply to 8-10°C, and thunderstorms may develop, the meteorologist added.

Unexpected Snowfall Hits Turkey's Antalya Region

Meanwhile, the Turkish coastal city of Antalya experienced a sudden snowfall at the beginning of May, Yeni Şafak reports.

Reports indicate that precipitation hit the resort area the day before, with especially heavy snowfall recorded in the Denizli region. Videos shared by local residents show thick layers of snow covering the ground and trees.

The abrupt weather shift disrupted transport, with snow blocking roads and paralyzing traffic on the Antalya-Afyon highway. Authorities closed the route temporarily to clear the accumulated snow.