World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow to Hit 28°C Before Sudden Cold Front as Turkey's Antalya Buried in May Snow

Society

Moscow and the Moscow region will experience abnormally warm weather on May 6, Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo forecasting center, said in an interview with 360 television channel.

Tsatitsyno Park, Moscow
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Коваленко is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Tsatitsyno Park, Moscow

The meteorologist predicts that air temperatures on Wednesday will rise to 28°C.

"This is a very high temperature, close to daily records. Such periods occur once every 10-15 years,” Shuvalov said.

Warm conditions already reached the capital on May 3, when temperatures at the VDNKh Moscow weather station climbed to 22°C, while parts of the Moscow region recorded up to 23.8°C.

Weather conditions will begin to change on Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will drop sharply to 8-10°C, and thunderstorms may develop, the meteorologist added.

Unexpected Snowfall Hits Turkey's Antalya Region

Meanwhile, the Turkish coastal city of Antalya experienced a sudden snowfall at the beginning of May, Yeni Şafak reports.

Reports indicate that precipitation hit the resort area the day before, with especially heavy snowfall recorded in the Denizli region. Videos shared by local residents show thick layers of snow covering the ground and trees.

The abrupt weather shift disrupted transport, with snow blocking roads and paralyzing traffic on the Antalya-Afyon highway. Authorities closed the route temporarily to clear the accumulated snow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Slovak PM Fico Declines May 9 Parade, Plans Brief Meeting with Putin
World
Slovak PM Fico Declines May 9 Parade, Plans Brief Meeting with Putin
Unknown Lifeform Discovered in Ryukyu Trench Defies Classification
Science
Unknown Lifeform Discovered in Ryukyu Trench Defies Classification
Doctor Names Best Foods to Strengthen Blood Vessels and Improve Circulation
Health
Doctor Names Best Foods to Strengthen Blood Vessels and Improve Circulation
Popular
Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow

Actress Ksenia Dobromilova, known for her appearance in a HammAli & Navai music video, has died after being struck by a motorcycle in Moscow.

Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Slovak PM Fico Declines May 9 Parade, Plans Brief Meeting with Putin
Moscow’s Ultimatum and Kyiv’s Response: Ceasefire or Strategy?
GAZ-16: Why the Soviet Hovercraft Disappeared from History Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky’s Remarks in Yerevan Ignite Debate Over Armenia’s Geopolitical Shift Lyuba Lulko MAGA When Was America Ever Great? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Central Banks Sell 66 Tons of Gold as Russia and Turkey Lead the Shift
GAZ-16: Why the Soviet Hovercraft Disappeared from History
How to Make Compost 10x Faster: The Yeast Trick Every Gardener Should Know
How to Make Compost 10x Faster: The Yeast Trick Every Gardener Should Know
Last materials
Malaysia’s King Arrives in Moscow Ahead of Victory Day Parade
Unknown Lifeform Discovered in Ryukyu Trench Defies Classification
Fake Lavender Fields in Central Moscow Divides Public Opinion
Russian Woman Steals 700 Lottery Tickets, Wins Nothing, Faces Prison
Vucic Refuses Sanctions on Russia, Says It Would 'Betray the Soul' of Serbia
Ukraine Rejects May 9 Ceasefire as Both Sides Trade Accusations
Russia Resumes Currency and Gold Purchases After Year of Asset Sales
GAZ-16: Why the Soviet Hovercraft Disappeared from History
How to Make Compost 10x Faster: The Yeast Trick Every Gardener Should Know
Slovak PM Fico Declines May 9 Parade, Plans Brief Meeting with Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.