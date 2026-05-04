New Golden Apartment Building Shocks Muscovites

In northeast Moscow, in the Otradnoye district, developers complete the construction of the Malevich residential complex. When people were buying apartments in the building, they had no clear understanding of what their building will eventually look like as the final appearance of the building remained unclear for a long time. The main facade remained hidden behind a large black rectangle bearing the inscription "Malevich".

Residents of Moscow now express shock at the completed design of the new housing complex, which dominates the area with its unusual appearance.

Locals have already nicknamed it the "gypsy-style” tower due to its striking appearance. People say that it looks like foil from afar.

Delayed Reveal of the Final Design

Developers only recently revealed renderings of the facade and interior design, just months before completion. Authorities plan to hand over apartment keys by the end of November, yet design choices have already surprised buyers.

Instead of a minimalist concept, the completed structure now features a dominant golden exterior that stands out sharply from surrounding buildings.

Artistic Inspiration or Architectural Controversy

Although the design appears far removed from the legacy of the famous avant-garde artist, project creators claim the architects drew inspiration from Kazimir Malevich's painting "Landscape with a Yellow House.”

The facade will feature a monumental golden frame measuring 130 by 75 meters, forming the defining visual element of the structure.