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Internet Problems Drive Russians Back to Crosswords and Sudoku

Society

Demand for crosswords and sudoku in Russia has increased by almost 30% due to ongoing internet-related problems. According to Mash, Russians have begun buying puzzle magazines more actively in order to cope more easily with a forced digital detox.

A woman reading a book
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Alexandra Fuller is licensed under Free
A woman reading a book

Offline Entertainment Comeback

Among popular purchases, coloring books have also maintained steady demand. However, black coloring books stand out as the most sought-after — users buy them to recreate masterpieces inspired by Kazimir Malevich. At the same time, retro photography using simple point-and-shoot cameras remains in fashion, although interest in film cameras themselves has dropped by 30%.

Consumers also increasingly buy board games and calligraphy tools. Still, the strongest demand centers on engaging crosswords and sudoku. When internet access works, users actively search for these products on online marketplaces — monthly search queries grew from 1.5 to 1.9 million.

Beyond internet connectivity issues, analysts point to several additional drivers: a desire to escape digital overload, emotional self-regulation, and the growing aesthetic trend of the so-called "slow life.”

According to analysts, the study of niche categories took into account sales data, virality, search trends, media coverage, and the long-term stability of demand for these goods.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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