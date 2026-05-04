Soviet General Stanislav Petrov Found Dead in Moscow Apartment

Stanislav Petrov, a Soviet military commander, a Lieutenant-General, was found dead in Moscow at the age of 87, according to MK.RU.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludvig14, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Apartment building on the Moskva River Embankment

The former head of the USSR's chemical defense troops was discovered by relatives at around 7 a.m. in the apartment building known as "House on the Embankment.”

Stanislav Petrov was considered one of the founders of the Soviet Union's chemical defense forces. He began his service in these units in 1959 and went on to play a significant role in their development.

He participated in the liquidation of the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster. From 1989 to 1992, he served as the last commander of the USSR's chemical defense troops.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, he became the first head of Russia's radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, a position he held until 2001.

In 1991, Stanislav Petrov was awarded the Lenin Prize. In 2001, he received the title of Doctor of Military Sciences.