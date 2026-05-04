Pharmacist Found Dead in Chains in Moscow

Authorities in the Moscow region are investigating two separate incidents involving deaths under unusual circumstances. One case occurred in New Moscow, while the other led to a criminal arrest in Moscow's suburban town of Krasnogorsk.

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A 37-year-old pharmacist was found dead in a private home in the Troitsky administrative district. The man's body was discovered by his sister.

According to preliminary information, there were no visible signs of injury. Reports suggest that the man may have died from acute heart failure. He was alone in the house at the time, and no visitors had been reported prior to the incident.

Separate Case in Krasnogorsk

In another episode, a man was arrested following the death of his wife during a violent episode. According to investigators, the couple had been engaged in a private activity when the situation went out of control.

Authorities allege that after the woman became unwell, the man intentionally suffocated her. The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement officials stress that the two cases are not connected. One is being treated as a possible medical emergency, while the other is under criminal investigation as a homicide.