Russia’s Fitness Industry Under Pressure: Clubs Shut Down After Selling Memberships

Fitness club closures in Russia have begun to take on a massive scale, with 11 centers shutting down in March alone, Sport Baza Telegram channel said.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Vitaly Gariev is licensed under Free A man and a woman working out

Clubs actively sell as many memberships as possible and then shut down, citing repairs or maintenance works. They terminate contracts with clients after closing.

The report does not specify what happens to customers' money, but it states that at least 500 people have already been affected.

The problem extends beyond small operators. Well-known fitness chains have also suspended operations, including Alex Fitness, Stretch House, Planeta Fitness, and SSSR.

The Moscow-based network World Class also drew attention after authorities identified violations of sanitary and epidemiological standards.

The industry continues to face a shortage of qualified trainers. Existing staff often work multiple shifts to meet demand.