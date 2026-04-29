Rae Sremmurd Cancels Moscow Concert Scheduled for May 16

American hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has canceled its planned concert in Moscow, according to the official website of the venue VTB Arena.

Photo: Government of Moscow Press centre by mos.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ ВТБ Арена

The show had been scheduled for May 16. Organizers did not specify the reason for the cancellation at the time of publication.

"We apologize for the inconvenience,” representatives of the venue said.

Organizers stated that ticket refunds will be processed at the original point of purchase.

Rae Sremmurd consists of brothers Khalif Brown and Aaquil Brown. The duo has collaborated with major artists, including Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

Other Cancellations

Earlier, the group Hollywood Undead also canceled concerts in Russia following backlash on social media. Critics accused the band of financial motivations and political insensitivity, leading to sustained online harassment.