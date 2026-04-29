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Former Crimea Prosecutor Poklonskaya Embraces Boho Style in New Photos

Society

Natalia Poklonskaya, Former Crimea prosecutor and ex-member of parliament, shared a new photo showcasing her updated image, continuing a series of public transformations following her departure from political life.

Natalia Poklonskaya
Photo: Natalia Poklonskaya's Telegram channel is licensed under the public domain.
Natalia Poklonskaya

New Image and Public Reaction

In the photo published on her Telegram channel, Poklonskaya appears with braided afro-style hair, posing against a natural backdrop of fields and trees. The image reflects her shift toward a more relaxed and expressive personal style.

Alongside the photo, she wrote about an ancient celebration traditionally observed on the night of May 1.

"Long ago, people lit thousands of Beltane fires. This beautiful holiday from deep antiquity symbolizes the awakening of the Earth's elemental forces,” she noted.

Life After Politics and Career Transition

Poklonskaya rose to prominence as the prosecutor of Crimea in 2014 and later served as a deputy in Russia's State Duma. After leaving her parliamentary role, she gradually stepped away from active politics and public office.

In recent years, she has focused on personal projects, public speaking, and cultural interests. She has also remained active on social media, where she shares reflections on spirituality, history, and philosophy, as well as moments from her everyday life.

Her transition away from formal political roles has allowed her to explore new forms of self-expression and engage with audiences outside the traditional political sphere.

Style Evolution and Public Attention

Following her political career, Poklonskaya has increasingly appeared in informal outfits, often embracing a boho-inspired aesthetic. She has experimented with ethnic styles and participated in themed photoshoots.

In June 2025, images showing a dramatic change in her appearance sparked widespread discussion online and in the media. Her evolving style continues to draw attention, reflecting a broader personal transformation after years in public service.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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