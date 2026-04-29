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Over 900 Ferret Skins Seized at Moscow Airport

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Customs officers at Sheremetyevo Airport detained a foreign national after discovering more than 900 ferret skins in his luggage, the press service of the Federal Customs Service of Russia (FCS) reported.

Baggage claim belt
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kprateek88, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Baggage claim belt

The man attempted to export the skins to China. During inspection, he stated that he had purchased them for resale on the Chinese market.

Authorities are now considering opening a criminal case on charges of smuggling strategically important goods.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to five years in prison or a fine of up to one million rubles (about $13,500).

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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