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85-Year-Old Woman Cyclist Plans 20,000 km Journey Across All Russia

Society

An 85-year-old resident of Tver, Yulia Mikhailyuk, is preparing for a new cycling journey of approximately 20,000 kilometers, Tverigrad.ru publication says.

A cyclist riding on a highway (rear view, in uniform)
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Ben Guernsey is licensed under Free
A cyclist riding on a highway (rear view, in uniform)

Yulia Mikhailyuk is a former physical education teacher and is listed in the Russian Book of Records as the oldest female cycling traveler. Since the mid-1990s, she has completed dozens of trips across the country, covering a total distance of around 160,000 kilometers.

New Journey to Sakhalin

The pensioner now plans to travel to Sakhalin. According to her, the start of the trip is scheduled for early May, when the weather becomes warmer.

"Some people feel comfortable riding in cold weather, but I don't. You shiver from the cold, and I love the sun. So sometime in early May will be good,” she said.

Adjusted Pace and Lifelong Passion

The traveler admitted that her health no longer allows her to cover the same distances as before. While she previously cycled up to 150 kilometers per day, she now expects to manage 50-70 kilometers daily. If necessary, she is ready to cover part of the route by commuter train.

Mikhailyuk noted that traveling has long been an integral part of her life. For the journey, she takes a familiar set of food supplies, including dried fruits, nuts, honey, and porridge.

Despite her age and health challenges, she has no intention of giving up traveling.

"Yes, it's a way of life,” the woman said.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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