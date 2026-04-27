Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared

Snow fell overnight in Moscow and the surrounding region on Monday, April 27. By morning, wet snow mixed with rain continued across the capital area, prompting authorities to declare an "orange” level of weather danger.

"Orange means the weather is dangerous. There is a probability of natural disasters and damage,” the Hydrometeorological Center stated.

According to the warning, heavy wet snow may accumulate on power lines and trees throughout the day, accompanied by strong precipitation and icy road conditions. Forecasters also warned of powerful western winds, with gusts reaching up to 23 meters per second. The snowfall warning is expected to remain in effect until 9:00 p. m. on April 27 in Moscow and until 3:00 a. m. on April 28 in the surrounding region. Strong winds are forecast to persist until early Tuesday morning.

Fallen Trees and Transport Disruptions

The abnormal snowfall has already caused significant disruptions. Trees brought down by heavy snow affected transport infrastructure, including the partial suspension of service on the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya metro line between Partizanskaya and Shchyolkovskaya stations. The disruption was caused by a fallen tree on the tracks, though service was later restored.

Due to metro delays, large queues formed at bus stops across the city. Taxi fares surged sharply, while travel times increased significantly.

Flight Delays at Airports

The severe weather also impacted air travel. Vnukovo International Airport reported that several flights were temporarily delayed due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility.

According to available data, more than 50 aircraft were unable to depart from Moscow overnight because of unfavorable weather conditions.

"Passengers from these flights have been disembarked and are waiting in the terminal for weather conditions to improve. Passenger services are being provided in accordance with federal aviation regulations,” the airport's press service stated.

Drivers Urged to Stay Home

Authorities advised car owners to avoid using personal vehicles and switch to public transport, especially those who have already changed to summer tires.

"If you have already switched from winter tires to summer ones, leave your car at home today and use city transport. It is safe and reliable,” the Moscow Department of Transport emphasized.

Officials reminded drivers that summer tires do not provide adequate traction in snow and icy conditions, increasing braking distance and the risk of skidding. Those who must drive were urged to maintain safe distances and exercise caution.

Weather Expected to Worsen

Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, reported that half of the monthly precipitation norm had already fallen in the capital within 24 hours.

The city's municipal services warned residents that conditions could deteriorate further.

"According to emergency forecasts, weather conditions will worsen within the next hour and continue to deteriorate throughout the day on April 27,” officials said.

Heavy snowfall, wet snow accumulation on trees and wires, icy patches, and strong wind gusts are expected. Residents have been advised to stay indoors if possible, avoid sheltering under trees, and refrain from parking vehicles near them.