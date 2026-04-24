Russian Pop Star Reacts to Balenciaga Blacklist Over Putin Support

Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov has sharply criticized the French luxury brand Balenciaga after being reportedly banned from making purchases due to his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He shared his reaction during a conversation with stylist Aleko Nadiryan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Okras, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Philipp Kirkorov

According to Philipp Kirkorov, the brand's creative director Demna Gvasalia personally blacklisted him personally. As a result, the Russian artist claims he is unable to buy items from the brand.

"I can't buy anything. It's stupid,” he said.

The singer dismissed the restriction as ineffective and unnecessary, insisting that it would not change his behavior as a customer.

"Do they think I won't buy the brand because of this? No, I will. Why should I deny myself? On the contrary, it motivates me. We'll find ways around it. We're Russians!” he stated.

Earlier Incidents

The situation appears to have been developing for some time. In December 2023, it was reported that representatives of a Balenciaga boutique in Monaco contacted Kirkorov's stylist, warning that they would no longer be able to serve him because he remained in Russia and supported the current political leadership.

The singer also recalled an incident in Dubai, where he was unable to purchase a bag from a Balenciaga store after the payment system reportedly blocked the transaction.