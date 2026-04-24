World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Pop Star Reacts to Balenciaga Blacklist Over Putin Support

Society

Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov has sharply criticized the French luxury brand Balenciaga after being reportedly banned from making purchases due to his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He shared his reaction during a conversation with stylist Aleko Nadiryan.

Philipp Kirkorov
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Okras, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Philipp Kirkorov

According to Philipp Kirkorov, the brand's creative director Demna Gvasalia personally blacklisted him personally. As a result, the Russian artist claims he is unable to buy items from the brand.

"I can't buy anything. It's stupid,” he said.

The singer dismissed the restriction as ineffective and unnecessary, insisting that it would not change his behavior as a customer.

"Do they think I won't buy the brand because of this? No, I will. Why should I deny myself? On the contrary, it motivates me. We'll find ways around it. We're Russians!” he stated.

Earlier Incidents

The situation appears to have been developing for some time. In December 2023, it was reported that representatives of a Balenciaga boutique in Monaco contacted Kirkorov's stylist, warning that they would no longer be able to serve him because he remained in Russia and supported the current political leadership.

The singer also recalled an incident in Dubai, where he was unable to purchase a bag from a Balenciaga store after the payment system reportedly blocked the transaction.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Science
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels
World
Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
World
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
Popular
Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions

Ukraine says it has a solution for Donbas that satisfies national interests while firmly rejecting any territorial concessions.

Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy
France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact Andrey Mihayloff Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth Lyuba Lulko Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic Alexander Shtorm
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Last materials
France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact
Dedollarization Myth? US Dollar Share Surges to Historic Levels
Germany Moves Toward Space Warfare: Satellite Jamming Plans Raise Stakes in Europe
Spanish Army Destroys €600K VAMTAC Armored Vehicle in Failed Airdrop
Knife Attack in Makhachkala Hospital Leaves Surgeons Fighting for Their Lives
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
World Book and Copyright Day: Why April 23 Matters for Global Culture
Politics vs Football: Iran Faces Pressure to Withdraw from World Cup 2026
NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.